-$0.10 EPS Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 94.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $543.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.81. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

