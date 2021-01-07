-$0.12 EPS Expected for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. LiveXLive Media reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveXLive Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 14,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,182,000 after buying an additional 1,737,503 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter worth $2,080,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter worth $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 523,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter worth $859,000. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVX stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $268.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.28. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

