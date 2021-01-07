$0.14 EPS Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CANG traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 570,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

