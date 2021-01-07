-$0.23 EPS Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celcuity from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Celcuity from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 1,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,486. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 72.2% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

