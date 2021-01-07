$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

