-$0.59 EPS Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.85). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,995. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of -1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $594,716.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $256,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. Insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $2,178,546 in the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the second quarter worth $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter worth $10,002,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 31.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

