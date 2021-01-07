0Chain One Day Volume Reaches $313,320.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001297 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $24.01 million and $313,320.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ZCN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

