0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $855,562.38 and $1.74 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00296347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.49 or 0.02758944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.