0xcert One Day Volume Reaches $64,505.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 88.7% against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $64,505.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.07 or 0.02850332 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013001 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

