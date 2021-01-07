$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) will announce $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Xinyuan Real Estate’s earnings. Xinyuan Real Estate reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xinyuan Real Estate will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xinyuan Real Estate.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $655.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

XIN stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.46. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Xinyuan Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

