13977 (NYSE:SLA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.56

13977 (NYSE:SLA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $4.18. 13977 shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 3,200 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

13977 Company Profile (NYSE:SLA)

American Select Portfolio Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in mortgage-related assets that directly or indirectly represent a participation in or are secured by and payable from mortgage loans.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for 13977 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 13977 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.