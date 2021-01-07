$17.52 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.19 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $18.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $68.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $69.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.29 million, with estimates ranging from $72.96 million to $103.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 22.9% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 278,446 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $435.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

