1inch (1INCH) Reaches One Day Volume of $119.39 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. 1inch has a total market cap of $103.84 million and approximately $119.39 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1inch has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One 1inch token can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00003697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1inch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00110446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00456887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054205 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.