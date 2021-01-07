1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.77

1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and traded as high as $26.70. 1pm plc (OPM.L) shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 143,145 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £21.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.27.

In related news, insider James Roberts acquired 22,933 shares of 1pm plc (OPM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £5,045.26 ($6,591.66).

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. It offers lease finance and hire purchase services, cash flow finance and business funding services, and business loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

