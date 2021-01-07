1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 28,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 23,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 9.65% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

