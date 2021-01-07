$212.10 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post $212.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.19 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $185.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $833.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $844.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $978.02 million, with estimates ranging from $966.50 million to $989.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

