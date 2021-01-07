360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of QFIN opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $18.06.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.