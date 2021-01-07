3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 331,707 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 183,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 177,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,556 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 137,556 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

