3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.81

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 124132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

