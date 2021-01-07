$41.37 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report sales of $41.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.59 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $22.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $141.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.64 million to $142.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $162.36 million, with estimates ranging from $161.03 million to $163.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BFST. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of BFST opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 55.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

