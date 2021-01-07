7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.13

7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.23. 7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 7,287,315 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.25. The company has a market cap of £29.81 million and a P/E ratio of -11.60.

About 7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

