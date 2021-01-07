$874.27 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $874.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $842.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $914.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $618.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10,935.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 154,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

