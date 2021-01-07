8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 66.5% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $1.10 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001278 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000170 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.