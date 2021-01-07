AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.00

AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and traded as high as $34.25. AA plc (AA.L) shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 1,353,223 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AA plc (AA.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 62.43 ($0.82).

Get AA plc (AA.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AA plc (AA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA plc (AA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.