AAON (AAON) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) recently:

1/4/2021 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

12/30/2020 – AAON is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – AAON was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/11/2020 – AAON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.47. 313,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,384. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

