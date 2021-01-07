Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) (LON:ADIG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) (LON:ADIG)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29). Approximately 354,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 470,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.92. The company has a market cap of £309.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L)’s payout ratio is currently -357.14%.

In other Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) news, insider Trevor Bradley bought 15,000 shares of Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) Company Profile (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

