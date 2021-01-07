Abyss Token Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CoinPlace, CoinBene and HitBTC. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00039846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00286138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.60 or 0.02658350 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012778 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG, BitForex, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Indodax, DDEX, CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit, Kyber Network, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.