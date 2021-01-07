Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accolade updated its Q4 2021

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 827,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

