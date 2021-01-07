Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.00

Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 66.70 ($0.87), with a volume of 2277706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £207.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.19.

In other Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) news, insider Gareth Jenkins sold 4,437,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £1,952,471.84 ($2,550,916.96).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

