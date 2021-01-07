Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $445.40 million, a P/E ratio of 141.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.02.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,012.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $32,172.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,350 shares in the company, valued at $502,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,626 shares of company stock worth $170,153 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 224,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 33.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 268,694 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Accuray by 724.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 543,073 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 217.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 176,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 31.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 50,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.