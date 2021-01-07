AceD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $39.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AceD has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AceD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

