Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Trading Up 9%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 249,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 161,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHV shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

