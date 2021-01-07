ACM Research (ACMR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) in the last few weeks:

1/6/2021 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

1/6/2021 – ACM Research had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

1/4/2021 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

1/4/2021 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

12/30/2020 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/8/2020 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/12/2020 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

11/11/2020 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Shares of ACMR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.08. 25,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.37 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $113.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,908.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,004 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

