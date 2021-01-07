Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Down 5.5%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.86 and last traded at $121.26. 1,184,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 750,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.60.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

