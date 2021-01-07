Acute Angle Cloud One Day Volume Reaches $5.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, HADAX and BiteBTC. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.05 million and $5.26 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.95 or 0.03206487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.46 or 0.00456728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.84 or 0.01222013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00374263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00182044 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011348 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LBank, HADAX, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

