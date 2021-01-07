AdEx 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00288744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.78 or 0.02664233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012746 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars.

