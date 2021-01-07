AdEx Network Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $44.72 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00039185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00281673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.90 or 0.02720918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012466 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,206,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,064,143 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.