Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.24

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 1340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Get Adient alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Adient by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.