ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading 9.3% Higher

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares traded up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.35. 1,796,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 890,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

