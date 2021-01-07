Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $166.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $170.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

