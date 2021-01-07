Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 5.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $95.16. 42,808,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 45,182,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

