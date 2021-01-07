Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 5.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $95.16. 42,808,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 45,182,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.