AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Up 1.1%

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.47 and last traded at $43.99. 11,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 7,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

