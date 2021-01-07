Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading Down 7.1%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2,108.00 and last traded at $2,113.04. 552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,275.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,826.21.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

