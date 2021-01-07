Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.95

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $16.67. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 142,890 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.06.

Get Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.95. The company has a market cap of C$990.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.42 million. Research analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.0406265 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.