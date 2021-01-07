Aeon (AEON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,549.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Aeon has a market cap of $2.47 million and $5,549.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.00377913 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

