AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Trading Up 5.2%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 235,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 751,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

