Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $29.62 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000126 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,568,296 coins and its circulating supply is 328,747,352 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

