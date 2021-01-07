AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.95

AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and traded as high as $80.00. AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) shares last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 6,481,304 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of £534.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.17.

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

