Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) were up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 2,491,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,606,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 8.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 22.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Affimed by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 37,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Affimed by 8.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
