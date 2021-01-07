Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) were up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 2,491,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,606,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Affimed alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 8.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 22.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Affimed by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 37,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Affimed by 8.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.