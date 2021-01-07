Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.00. Africa Oil shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 55,360 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Africa Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.